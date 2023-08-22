50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn’t respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Additional law enforcement to be present at Calcasieu schools following threats
Teen arrested at LaGrange High in connection with school threats

Latest News

Researchers say passive screen viewing leaves children more sedentary and takes time away from...
Screen time linked to developmental delays in toddlers, new study finds
DOTD provides update on I-10 Bridge Improvement Project
FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former...
First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Another case of locally acquired malaria has been reported in the United States.
Malaria risk low despite another case reported in the US