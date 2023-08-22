50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Harold weakening after making landfall in Texas, also watching a few other areas farther out in the Atlantic

By Wade Hampton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Harold made landfall near Padre Island, Texas around 10 am Tuesday, since then it has been weakening. Harold is now a tropical depression and further weakening is likely over the next 12 to 24 hours, after that it will dissipate entirely. As expected we did not see any direct impacts here in Southwest Louisiana, though the windy conditions are an indirect result of Harold.

Tropical Storm Harold
Tropical Storm Harold(KPLC)

Farther out in the Atlantic Ocean we are watching Tropical Storm Franklin located south of Hispaniola, and it will move north across that island then move into the Atlantic Ocean later this week. Franklin could become a hurricane this weekend after it moves north of Hispaniola, if it survives that long. At this point Franklin does not look to be an issue for Southwest Louisiana.

Tropical systems elsewhere
Tropical systems elsewhere(KPLC)

Even farther out we are monitoring two areas with decreasing odds of development. One of which is located near the Cape Verde Islands and could become a named system in the coming days, it too looks unlikely to threaten SWLA. The next name on the list is Idalia. The remnants of former named storm Emily could also regenerate as it moves north.

