First Alert Forecast: Record heat and increased fire risk set to continue this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tropical storm Harold has formed just southwest of us, and that is not the main weather issue! Very little (if any) direct impacts will occur in SWLA. For more on this system visit our Hurricane page HERE.

The main focus for us continues to be the fire risk. Overall lack of rainfall and heat continue to bake our region, with Tuesday being the best chance of rain and even then any showers will likely stick to along or south of I-10. This is thanks to the tropical system passing south of our area, and will likely pull most of the moisture and rain further south as it strengthens. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy the next several days as the records are not that high. Temperatures will climb to near 100 degrees the next several days with heat indices between 105 to 115 degrees!

Heat advisories remain in place so hot weather precautions are of course still needed.

Afternoon heat indices will reach as high as 110° as better rain chances are pulled south (KPLC)

The fire danger continues to be elevated Tuesday as winds will still be gusting up to 20 mph during the afternoon, and what little stray showers we received late Monday we’re not enough to alleviate how dry we’ve gotten in the last few weeks. A Red Flag Warning will still be in place during the day.

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly under gusty winds. We have been stressing it all week, but fire safety will be especially important this week as we only continue to dry further. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Dangerous Fire conditions in place today (KPLC)

The strong upper level high pressure responsible for the hot and dry conditions will remain in place through the rest of the week and that means nothing much will change with our weather. There are some signs that the high MIGHT move farther west by next week, but so far models have not been successful in shaking off the high pressure enough to let rain back into our forecast.

High upper level pressure moves back closer to our area during the week (KPLC)

Finally, the tropics have been quite active and need our attention this time of year. Tropical Storm Harold is moving through Texas today and is expected to steadily weaken after landfall. Elsewhere, the remnants of Emily and the weakening Tropical Depression Gert are spinning in the central Atlantic with another wave in the far East, and pose NO threat to SWLA. Tropical Storm Franklin is moving in the Caribbean, and is expected to move more north through Hispaniola, posing No threat to us either. We’ll continue to keep an eye on things, and you can check the Hurricane Center for more details.

