First Alert Forecast: More record-breaking heat likely for the next few days

By Wade Hampton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Depression Harold continues to weaken over south Texas, and you can find out more info on it and other systems on our Hurricane page HERE.

First Alert Forecast

Our biggest weather issue will continue to be the heat and overall lack of rainfall. Temperatures will climb to near 100 degrees the next several days with heat indices between 105 to 115 degrees! Record highs for the Lake Charles Regional Airport for both Wednesday and Thursday are easily capable of being ties or broken; those records are 100º Wednesday and 102º Thursday; the forecast calls for 101º and 102º respectively for those two days.

First Alert Forecast

Rain looks unlikely through at least Thursday and even through the weekend the odds of rain are very slim at only 20%. Some models are quite aggressive on rain chances beginning Friday, but those same models have done a poor job as of late with showing rain that never developed. And that is why the rain chance will be held at 20% Friday through Monday.

First Alert Forecast

The strong upper level high pressure responsible for the hot and dry conditions will remain in place through the rest of the week and that means nothing much will change with our weather. There are some signs that the high MIGHT move farther west by next week, but the models have been showing that for the last couple of weeks and it has not happened yet. So for now I’ll remain optimistic, but skeptical as well.

