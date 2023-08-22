Fire officials: Stop throwing cigarettes out of cars

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Fire officials in Southwest Louisiana are reminding residents of the dangers of throwing cigarettes out of vehicles, especially during the hot and dry conditions we are having.

Beauregard Fire District 2 Board Vice President Mark Simon sent us a video Monday from the scene of a wildfire along First Pentecostal Road in Ragley.

“This is our new truck for South Beauregard, and we were just showing it off, and here we got a call. More than likely a cigarette was thrown right here on the road, and this is what’s going on. We get five, six calls a day for this kind of stuff,” Simon said.

Louisiana is under a statewide burn ban, and fire crews have been pleading with residents to obey the ban and use caution outdoors.

Crews across our area have been responding to numerous wildfires over the past few weeks, especially in Cameron, Beauregard and Vernon parishes. Many of those have been started by cigarettes or people burning trash.

Officials remind residents that violating the burn ban and improperly discarding cigarette butts can put people’s property and lives in danger, including those who are fighting the fires.

