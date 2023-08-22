50/50 Thursdays
City of Sulphur reminds residents of mandatory water conservation

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur reminds residents to cut back on water consumption while they are under a mandatory water conservation order due to the extreme heat and lack of rain.

Residents are asked to conserve water until further notice in order to allow water systems to rebuild and maintain pressure to avoid issuing a boil advisory.

The city issued the following guidelines for watering yards and gardens during a mandatory water conservation:

  • Owners and occupiers of residences and businesses with odd numbered street addresses shall be permitted to water their lawns and gardens only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between midnight and 2:00 p.m.
  • Owners and occupiers of residences and businesses with even numbered street addresses shall be permitted to water their lawns and gardens on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, between midnight and 2:00 p.m.
  • Owners and occupiers of residences and businesses that do not have street addresses shall be permitted to water their lawns and gardens only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between midnight and 2:00 p.m.

