Another petition filed to recall Elton mayor

By Jillian Corder
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - After a petition to recall Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine failed to garner enough signatures, another petition has been filed according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Like the first petition filed in May, this recall effort is led by a former opponent of Lemoine. Jared Trahan, one of four candidates in last year’s mayoral race, is listed as chairman on the petition. Marilynn Granger is vice-chairman.

Again, the reasons listed for the recall are “election irregularities and election fraud.”

“Nothing against the mayor,” Trahan said, “She and her family are good people, but we need to see things are done the right way and that it is a fair election for everybody.”

Because of issues with validating signatures on the first petition, he feels it is only fair to file another petition and ensure signatures are collected and witnessed as required by the state.

To lead to a recall election, the petition must be submitted in 90 days signed by 40 percent of active voters in Elton. According to the latest voter information from the Secretary of State’s website, 245 of the 612 active voters must sign.7NEWS reached out to Mayor Kesia Lemoine about the recall effort. She declined to comment.

