Two-A-Days: Rosepine Eagles

ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - It was an interesting offseason for the Rosepine Eagles, they found success in 2022 as they went 8-2 in the regular season, then beat Red River, and Westlake in the playoffs before falling to Many in the quarterfinals. However, following the season it was announced in December that Head Coach Brad Ducote was retiring, and Rosepine then hired offensive coordinator Troy Gardner as his replacement.

Then in August, on the same day in which the Eagles took the field against Westlake for a scrimmage, it was announced that Gardner had been relieved of his duties for ‘personal reasons’, and Ducote was back as the interim head coach for at least the 2023 season.

With it, Rosepine was forced to readjust with just two weeks remaining until their 2023 season got underway.

As the Eagles begin their 2023 season, they do so with the motto of being ‘all-in’ and leaving everything out on the field in hopes of making a run for the Superdome.

“Well I’m a senior year this year so it’s the last year to do this so I have to go all in, I can’t leave anything on the field or anything I would regret so I have to take everything I’ve got and put it into the game for my team and myself for senior year,” senior linebacker and full back, Joshua Peek said.

“All in really means to me like you’re fully dedicated to the team, showing up here even after practices and on the weekends, getting lifts in, doing extra drills, and doing everything you possibly can to fully dedicate yourself to the team and get better,” said senior left tackle Gabryel Leslie.

Not only are the Eagles focused on being all in, but they’re focused on improving on last season, and according to Peek, maybe getting some revenge on Many after falling to Many in the quarterfinals last season.

“It sucks that we lost to Many like that, but I think we had a very successful season, and there’s plenty of things to take from that game to move on and take on this year, so I think we’ll be alright and hopefully we catch Many one day down the road,” said Peek.

Rosepine 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at East Beauregard

Friday, September 8th: at South Beauregard

Thursday, September 14th: at Kinder

Friday, September 22nd: vs Vinton

Thursday, September 28th: at DeQuincy

Friday, October 6th: vs. Logansport

Thursday, October 12th: at Pickering

Friday, October 20th: vs Holy Savior Menard

Friday, October 27th: vs. Avoyelles

Friday, November 3rd: at Oakdale

