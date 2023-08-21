Teen arrested at LaGrange High in connection with school threats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A fifteen-year-old boy is booked into the Calcasieu Juvenile Detention Center. The LaGrange student was arrested around noon after detectives located him at school.

The sheriff says the boy confessed and was booked on seven counts of terrorizing.

“There is no ongoing threat at any school in Calcasieu parish as of right now, at this time,” said Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Though juvenile crimes are dealt with in secret, the sheriff says there will be consequences for the 15-year-old.

“He could spend up to his 21st birthday in a juvenile facility. He could spend a year; he could spend six months. It depends on what the court system looks at. it looks at his past record. it looks at everything,” said Mancuso.

Both Mancuso and Calcasieu School Superintendent Shannon LaFargue are determined to keep children safe at school.

“We’re doing everything possible to make our kids safe,” said Mancuso.

“We’re not going to keep a school open if we feel there’s an imminent threat or there’s a valid threat. and we’re not going to allow students to come in the school. we’re going to call school off before that time comes,” said LaFargue.

Yet, when it comes to the children who are making such threats LaFargue says they have zero tolerence.

“We’re not going to allow these threats to hold our school system hostage. we’re not going to allow that because if that’s the case what would be a deterrent if you have kids who want to get out of school by phoning in and making a threat,” said LaFargue.

Both urge parents to talk to their kids to make sure they realize the seriousness of threats.

