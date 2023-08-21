SWLA Salvation Army Opens Cooling Station

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Staying cool right now continues to be a challenge for many, but the Salvation Army is here to help. They have opened their Center of Hope dining room as a cooling station for the community.

“We were contacted by Mayor Nic Hunter last week asking if we’d be willing to step in and help the community by creating another cooling station, we’ve heard there is partners here in town, and it’s been long weeks for them, so we decided to come in and help,” Lt. Tim Morrison said.

Lt. Tim Morrison serves as the Corps. officer and pastor of Salvation Army Lake Charles.

He said the cooling center is a place for people to enjoy themselves and not worry about the heat.

“We have tables and chairs set up so people can come in, we bought a whole thing of board games and we set up a TV, just a place to come in, keep cool, be with family,” Lt. Morrison said.

Along with food and drinks, the Salvation Army cooling station will also offer a place to take a shower.

“I think it really helps our partners especially those that have been doing it all summer. It can wear you a little bit, it’s a lot of work,” Lt. Morrison said. “You care for people, it can wear you out, so I think that’s one thing, we’re able to help out our local partners who’ve been fighting this fight all summer.”

He said all donations - including water, hygiene items, towels, and financial contributions are welcomed.

The Salvation Army Cooling Station is located at 3020 Legion St.

Along with the Salvation Army, there is also Water’s Edge Church (2760 Power Centre Pkwy).

The city wants to remind the public that Calcasieu Parish Libraries are open Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Lake Charles Senior Center at 1530 5th St. is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. 3 p.m.

The city also reminds the public that under the authority granted by Gov. Edwards’ executive order, Mayor Nic Hunter has authorized a waiver of City of Lake Charles public transit fees until September 1, 2023, in order for the public to access cooling centers more easily.

