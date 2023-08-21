SWLA Arrest Report - August 20, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 20, 2023.

Tracy Lamb, 50, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Quintin Dewade Henry, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; remaining on places or land after being forbidden.

Justin Jamar Duncan, 35, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace.

Charles Steven Touson, 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Ann Morton, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Cassondra Leigh Conner, 34, Lake Charles: Stalking; trespassing.

Jennifer Rider Martin, 38, Woodsville, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Jeremy Todd Ball, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

