Southwest Louisiana fire chiefs plead for residents to abide by burn ban

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana is still under a burn ban, as small fires can spread quickly and turn into big ones making the job of firefighters more difficult.

Local fire departments are pleading with residents in Southwest Louisiana to be extra careful.

“I wanted to notify the public that we have reached a critical point in the burn ban and the weather conditions,” Ward Six Fire Chief Todd Parker said.

Parker tells 7NEWS over the past two weeks they have covered approximately 45 emergencies, most of which were grass fires.

“Right now the grass is dead, so a spark, anything emitting a spark can start a fire that could affect your property or your neighbors,” Parker said.

It has been many weeks for Southwest Louisiana without rain, and many more weeks with above one-hundred-degree temperatures.

Parker said from cigarettes to glass bottles thrown in fields, the public must be conscious of their actions.

“The burn ban by the State Fire Marshal that’s being enforced right now carries a penalty of $500 and six months in jail,” Parker said.

Chief Robby Trahan of the Ward One Fire District said it’s not only the protection of homes and citizens that he and Chief Parker are responsible for, it’s the lives of the men and women who are fighting these fires.

“We carry ice chests, we have ice machines at the station, we keep our coolers iced down,” Trahan said. “Now every day that’s a part of our morning duties for the guys on shift, and then in the afternoon they ice down everything again.”

Trahan said the rural areas in Calcasieu Parish are all covered by volunteer firefighters.

“Those are your friends, your neighbors who are giving their time freely to help the community,” Trahan said.

With the burn ban in effect, if you see something suspicious, call your local fire department.

“I take my job seriously as the fire chief of protecting lives and property within Ward Six,” Parker said. “I also have to protect those firefighters. They’re my ultimate responsibility.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.