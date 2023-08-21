Landowner cited for burning logs during burn ban

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - The Ward Six Fire Department responded to a residence where a pile of logs was burning in South DeQuincy.

Firefighters used several hundred gallons of water to extinguish the flames, officials said.

The landowner was issued a misdemeanor summons by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for violating the burn ban.

A statewide burn ban is in effect due to the extreme heat and dry weather conditions.

