Landowner cited for burning logs during burn ban
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - The Ward Six Fire Department responded to a residence where a pile of logs was burning in South DeQuincy.
Firefighters used several hundred gallons of water to extinguish the flames, officials said.
The landowner was issued a misdemeanor summons by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for violating the burn ban.
A statewide burn ban is in effect due to the extreme heat and dry weather conditions.
