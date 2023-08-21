50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Landowner cited for burning logs during burn ban

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - The Ward Six Fire Department responded to a residence where a pile of logs was burning in South DeQuincy.

Firefighters used several hundred gallons of water to extinguish the flames, officials said.

The landowner was issued a misdemeanor summons by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for violating the burn ban.

A statewide burn ban is in effect due to the extreme heat and dry weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Memorial service held for Ben Terry
Remembering Ben Terry: Memorial and funeral service

Latest News

Calcasieu Bridge Partners provides concepts of what their new rendering of the I-10 Calcasieu...
DOTD to provide update on I-10 Bridge Improvement Project
Cameron Parish wildfires contained
After two days, Creole marsh fires contained
First Alert Forecast
Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Gulf, heading toward south Texas
Southwest Louisiana fire chiefs plead for residents to abide by burn ban
Southwest Louisiana fire chiefs plead for residents to abide by burn ban