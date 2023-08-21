50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Near-record heat will continue for the next few days, if not longer

By Wade Hampton
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a new tropical system just south of us, and that is not the main weather issue! Tropical Depression 9 has formed, but is heading to south Texas Tuesday. Very little (if any) direct impacts will occur in SWLA. For more on this system visit our Hurricane page HERE.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Our biggest weather issue will continue to be the heat and overall lack of rainfall. Temperatures will climb to near 100 degrees the next several days with heat indices between 105 to 115 degrees! Our best chance of rain will be Tuesday and even then likely near the coast; this is thanks to the tropical system passing south of our area. As it strengthens is will likely pull more of the rain farther south, this is why I am only including a 10% chance of rain. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy the next several days as the records are not that high.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The strong upper level high pressure responsible for the hot and dry conditions will remain in place through the rest of the week and that means nothing much will change with our weather. There are some signs that the high MIGHT move farther west by next week, but the models have been showing that for the last couple of weeks and it has not happened yet. So for now I’ll remain optimistic, but skeptical as well.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast