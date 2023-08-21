First Alert Forecast: Fire danger heightened with gusty winds, dry conditions and intense heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More scorching heat is on the way this week, with chances for better rain once again dashed against high pressure.

Even with a tropical wave creating some low pressure in the gulf, upper-level high pressure remains in strong control of our area and will keep better moisture associated with the wave offshore. There is still the potential for a few isolated storms in the afternoon, but they will likely stay limited to along or south of the I-10 freeway. Any storms that do manage to form will be short-lived and quickly moving west with steady winds out of the East.

Any showers certainly won’t be enough to help with the ongoing drought, and the best we’ll get for heat relief will be a little extra cloud cover as the disturbance moves by, helping to keep temperatures in the upper 90′s to low 100′s.

A little extra cloud cover and an isolated storm or two this afternoon will be the only relief from the heat. (KPLC)

With the tropical wave sandwiching us between low pressure and our overarching upper-level high, the biggest difference we will notice this week will be more breezy conditions.

Winds will gust between 20-30 mph from the east by late Monday. This will significantly increase the fire danger with just how dry we’ve gotten in the last few weeks, with most of our area under a Red Flag Warning during the day.

Drought Status. Red Flag Warning for the day with high winds. (KPLC)

Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly under the high winds. We have been stressing it all week, but fire safety will be especially important Monday into Tuesday. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning of any kind (that includes burning trash in fire pits or barbeques!), and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

High upper level pressure will remain firmly in control even as a tropical wave passes to the South. (KPLC)

After the wave moves into Texas, the upper-level high pressure system will still be going strong and may even drift back south a little closer to this area. So more very hot and generally dry weather will continue. In fact, if it comes as close as some models suggest, that may provide some of the hottest temperatures by of the summer by Thursday as pretty much all areas away from the Gulf shoreline would reach the 100-110 degree range for highs. This will be something we watch closely this week. While rain chances won’t be zero during this time, no widespread rain is expected so the drought and fore risk will continue to get worse.

Finally, the tropics have been quite active and need our attention this time of year. The wave in the Gulf has favorable enough conditions ahead of it and has a solid chance to develop into a depression or named storm before landfall in Texas on Tuesday. Elsewhere, the newly formed Tropical Storms Gert and Emily are spinning in the central Atlantic with another wave in the far East, and pose NO threat to SWLA. Tropical Storm Franklin is moving in the Caribbean, and is expected to move more north and East, posing No threat to us either. We’ll continue to keep an eye on things, and you can check the Hurricane Center for more details.

