DOTD to provide update on I-10 Bridge Improvement Project

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting with the Joint Transportation, Highways, and Public Works Committee to discuss the latest on the I-10 Bridge Improvement Project.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol Building.

$2.1 billion is slated to be spent on the project and the bridge will cover a 5.5-mile corridor going from near Ryan Street in Lake Charles to the I-210 and I-10 interchange on the west side of Lake Charles.

The state has selected Calcasieu Bridge Partners to manage and oversee construction, maintenance, and operations of the new bridge, Louisiana DOT said. The agency is a joint venture composed of infrastructure developer Plenary Americas US Holdings, with Miami-based Sacyr Infrastructure USA and Madrid-based Acciona Concesiones S.L. serving as design-build partners.

CBP will recoup its investment through tolls paid by motorists, Louisiana DOT said. Funding will be supplemented with $800 million from a variety of federal and state sources.

7NEWS will livestream the meeting tomorrow and the stream will appear in this story.

