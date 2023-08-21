50/50 Thursdays
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A body was found inside a car in the Prien Lake Mall parking lot, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One person has been detained in connection with the investigation, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said. Deputies are at the scene questioning the individual.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. 7NEWS has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.

