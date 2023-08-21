50/50 Thursdays
City presents next Art in the Park installment

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced its new installment in its Art in the Park series.

This month’s session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 26, at Grace Medora Park in Lake Charles.

The free event originally launched in the summer of 2020 as a way to provide an outdoor, artistic outlet for residents.

The city will provide easels, art supplies, and instructors will be present to guide young painters.

