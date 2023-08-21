50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City of Lake Charles reminds residents of heat relief resources

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is thanking the many agency and non-profit partners who are helping to provide heat relief resources in the city as well as reminding residents what they can do to escape the heat.

Cooling centers are available in the following areas:

  • Water’s Edge Church - 2760 Power Centre Pkwy.
  • Salvation Army - 3020 Legion Street
  • Lake Charles Senior Center - 1530 5th Street (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • All Calcasieu Parish Libraries (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Additionally, City of Lake Charles public transit fees are waived until September 1 so that residents can access cooling centers more easily.

Residents are advised to limit their time outside and stay hydrated. Anyone that needs assistance regarding the ongoing heat advisory can call 211.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Memorial service held for Ben Terry
Remembering Ben Terry: Memorial and funeral service

Latest News

A little extra cloud cover and an isolated storm or two this afternoon will be the only relief...
First Alert Forecast: Fire danger heightened with gusty winds, dry conditions and intense heat
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Additional law enforcement to be present at Calcasieu schools following threats
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Wildfires char about 1,100 acres in east Texas; several fires reported in Sabine Parish