City of Lake Charles reminds residents of heat relief resources

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is thanking the many agency and non-profit partners who are helping to provide heat relief resources in the city as well as reminding residents what they can do to escape the heat.

Cooling centers are available in the following areas:

Water’s Edge Church - 2760 Power Centre Pkwy.

Salvation Army - 3020 Legion Street

Lake Charles Senior Center - 1530 5th Street (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

All Calcasieu Parish Libraries (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Additionally, City of Lake Charles public transit fees are waived until September 1 so that residents can access cooling centers more easily.

Residents are advised to limit their time outside and stay hydrated. Anyone that needs assistance regarding the ongoing heat advisory can call 211.

