Audit: Imperial Calcasieu failed to collect overdue payments

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An audit of the Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority found that for the fourth consecutive report, the organization failed to follow the procedures to collect unpaid balances from patients.

ImCal is a public health department that provides behavioral health and developmental disabilities services in the five-parish area.

The recent Louisiana Legislative Auditors report showed Imperial Calcasieu failed to send patients’ accounts with an outstanding balance to the ODR in accordance with their contract terms. Furthermore, the report found ImCal employees failed to reconcile patient accounts with ODR records.

ImCal is contracted with the Office of Debt Recovery (ODR) to collect outstanding debts. In the contract, ImCal is supposed to submit patient’s delinquent debt to ODR when the it becomes overdue by 60 days.

Beth Davis, assistant director of Financial Audit Services at Louisiana Legislative Auditor, clarified their findings.

“We put it in our report, so we think it’s significant,” said Davis. “There’s a law they’re supposed to comply with, and there’s a reason the law is there.”

In the audit, Imperial Calcasieu said management cited issues with staffing shortages and transitioning to a new electronic health record system as reasons for the delay in collecting debts.

It was acknowledged that ImCal has corrected prior audit report findings.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditors Office releases reports on ImCal every two years.

“Our responsibility is to review and report. We’re not an enforcement arm. Management is responsible for correcting it,” said Davis.

We reached out to Imperial Calcasieu for comment, but have not heard back yet.

For the full audit report CLICK HERE.

