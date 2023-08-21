LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks initiative and the Calcasieu Museum Residency at the Museum Program will be presenting the next installment of the “Art in the Park” series on Saturday, August 26.

The family-friendly series allows residents to receive free instruction from local artists. Art supplies and easels are provided by the City of Lake Charles.

“Art in the Park” returns to Grace Medora Park (City of Lake Charles)

This month’s outdoor session will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Grace Medora Park, 2720 Medora Street.

If you have any questions about the event you can call 337-491-1280 or email parks@cityoflc.us.

