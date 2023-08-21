50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

“Art in the Park” returns to Grace Medora Park

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks initiative and the Calcasieu Museum Residency at the Museum Program will be presenting the next installment of the “Art in the Park” series on Saturday, August 26.

The family-friendly series allows residents to receive free instruction from local artists. Art supplies and easels are provided by the City of Lake Charles.

“Art in the Park” returns to Grace Medora Park
“Art in the Park” returns to Grace Medora Park(City of Lake Charles)

This month’s outdoor session will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Grace Medora Park, 2720 Medora Street.

If you have any questions about the event you can call 337-491-1280 or email parks@cityoflc.us.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Memorial service held for Ben Terry
Remembering Ben Terry: Memorial and funeral service

Latest News

City presents next Art in the Park installment
Tropical Depression 9
Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Gulf, aimed at southern Texas; still watching other tropical storms and waves
A little extra cloud cover and an isolated storm or two this afternoon will be the only relief...
First Alert Forecast: Fire danger heightened with gusty winds, dry conditions and intense heat
City of Lake Charles reminds residents of heat relief resources