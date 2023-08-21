After two days, Creole marsh fires currently contained

CREOLE, La. (KPLC) - After two days of fighting them, the marsh fires near Trosclair Road are currently contained, Cameron authorities said.

A portion of Trosclair Road is closed as firefighters continue working to keep the fire contained.

Danny Lavergne, head of Cameron Office of Emergency Preparedness, said there is no threat to life or property.

The cause of the fires has yet to be determined, although it did not start as a controlled burn, he said.

At one point, the fire jumped Trosclair Road. Fire crews brought in bulldozers, cutting firebreaks.

Lavergne said while the area is technically marshland, there is currently no water and most of the area is walkable because of the severe drought conditions.

