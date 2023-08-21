Additional law enforcement to be present at Calcasieu schools following threats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be additional law enforcement present at multiple schools this week as authorities investigate several incidents of threatening behavior.

The school board says each case is being taken seriously and is being fully investigated by law enforcement. They remind parents and students that any person, including students, making threatening comments, writing, or actions towards any school will be met with immediate action by law enforcement and disciplinary action by the school board.

The school board did not release which schools will have additional law enforcement but that they will be present across the district as needed.

