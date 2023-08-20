SWLA Arrest Report - August 19, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 19, 2023.

Kawliger Lee Connelly, 48, SevenPoint, Tx.: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Madison Michelle Folsom, 22, Merryville: Contempt of court; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Joshua James Wimberly, 40, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Derrick Keith Shepeard, 21, Beaumont: Attempted simple burglary; simple burglary; theft of a firearm.

Kade Paul Shackleford, 22, Beaumont: Attempted simple burglary; simple burglary; theft of a firearm.

Donald Woodford Johnson, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Kaylon Jamar Davis, 28, Lake Charles: Tail lamps illuminating the rear license plate; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.

Edward Earl Stanley, 36, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.

Travis Conrad Mulder, 41, Haslet, Tx.: Failing to possess the required license for home improvements.

Jordan Jacib Meyers, 20, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Kimberly Renae Hebert, 49, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Jacquris Javon Booker, 28, Beaumont: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); general speed law.

Destry Adam Wolf, 32, Erath: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.

Jeremy Clayton Alaniz, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.