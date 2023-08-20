50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Several wildfires reported in Sabine Parish

“We will keep you updated if immediate threat to property and evacuations are necessary”
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA...
Smoke from Sabine Parish wildfires, as indicated by yellow and dark green, showed up on KSLA First Alert Weather radar the evening of Aug. 20, 2023.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Several wildfires have been reported across Sabine Parish at this time, authorities report.

Local fire districts and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the areas.

“Residents in the Dess Road, Willie Salter Road, Rogers Road area are being warned of fire danger near you,” the Sheriff’s Office posted at 5 p.m. “Please take precautions and avoid this area.”

A red flag warning remains in effect due to the extremely dry conditions, high temperatures and higher winds in the area.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reminds everyone again of how serious the fire danger is right now with no relief in the near future.

“We will keep you updated if immediate threat to property and evacuations are necessary,” says a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page and app.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A woods fire began Friday afternoon (Aug. 18) east of Zwolle.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Memorial service held for Ben Terry
Remembering Ben Terry: Memorial and funeral service

Latest News

Firefighters continue battling massive marsh fires
Firefighters continue battling massive marsh fires
Firefighters continue battling massive marsh fires
Firefighters continue battling massive marsh fires
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday cancelled for EBR School System
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin join TD 6 in the Atlantic, still watching other tropical waves
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not much rain is ahead Monday afternoon as the fire danger increases