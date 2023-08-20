Sen. Cassidy says Donald Trump should exit presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPLC) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former president Donald Trump should withdraw from the 2024 GOP presidential race.

When speaking to host Kasie Hunt, Cassidy said he believes Trump cannot defeat Joe Biden in 2024.

“I mean, you’re just asking my opinion but he will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls,” Cassidy said.

His reasoning stems from Trump’s current legal troubles, and his belief that other GOP candidates are better equipped to defeat Biden.

“I think Joe Biden needs to be replaced, but I don’t think Americans would vote for someone who’s been convicted, so I’m just very sorry about how all of this is playing out,” Cassidy said.

However, Cassidy said he would vote for any Republican nominee over the current president, hoping that a Republican president would assist him in his goal of fixing Social Security.

“Social Security is going insolvent in eight to nine years, which means that somebody watching this who is getting Social Security is going to get a 24 percent cut. Both former President Trump and President Biden, are basically saying ‘You get a 24 percent cut because I’m not going to do anything,” Cassidy said. “Now my threshold issue if you want to be a leader of our country is to lead, and right now we need someone who will lead on that issue.”

The first GOP debate is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. Sources close to Trump told CNN he will not be attending and instead will have a sit-down interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

