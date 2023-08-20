FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not much rain is ahead Monday afternoon as the fire danger increases

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a day of intense heat, more very hot days are on the way this week. This is even with a tropical wave set to pass south of the area late Monday. Normally we could expect at least some cooling rains with nearby disturbances this time of year. This time will be different, however.

A tropical wave may bring a few storms Monday afternoon close to the coast but not enough to put a dent in the drought. (KPLC)

The upper-level high is still in control of the pattern and will keep the better moisture with the wave offshore. Now we could see a couple isolated storms in the afternoon south of I-10. Unfortunately, that is pretty much the extent of any rain we’ll see, and any storms would likely be moving at a brisk pace to the west. So no real drought relief is on the way. If there is any silver lining, some slightly increased cloud cover would be it. We should see an increase at least in the amount of upper-level clouds as the disturbance moves by, which is why high temps will be knocked down a smidge into the upper 90′s to low/mid 100′s.

Winds will gust between 20-30 mph by the late afternoon. Without much rain expected and very dry conditions lately, the fire danger will only increase. (KPLC)

The main impact from the passing wave will be breezy conditions by the afternoon. Winds will gust between 20-30 mph from the east by late Monday. When we take into account the lack of rain in the last few weeks and not much on the way Monday, this will serve to increase the fire danger. Any fires that are ongoing or are sparked would have the potential to intensify and spread very quickly. We have been stressing it all week, but fire safety will be especially important Monday into Tuesday. It will be essential to continue holding off on burning activities, and please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

No break from the heat is in sight, with high temps at least in the low 100's by Thursday along I-10. Northern parts of the viewing area could see readings close to 110 degrees. (KPLC)

After the wave moves into Texas, the upper-level high pressure system will still be going strong and may even drift a little closer to this area. So more very hot and generally dry weather will continue. In fact, if it comes as close as some models suggest, that may provide some of the hottest temperatures by of the summer by Thursday as pretty much all areas away from the Gulf shoreline would reach the 100-110 degree range for highs. This will be something we watch closely this week. While rain chances won’t be zero during this time, no widespread rain is expected so the drought and fore risk will continue to get worse.

Finally, we still have to pay attention to the tropics. The wave in the Gulf has decent enough conditions ahead of it and has decent odds to develop into a depression or named storm before landfall in Texas on Tuesday. Elsewhere, TD 6 and newly formed Tropical Storm Emily are spinning in the far east Atlantic and pose NO threat to SWLA. Another wave entered the eastern Caribbean, and it too could develop over the next day or two though there are no indications at this time it would be a threat to us. We’ll continue to keep an eye on things, and you can check the Hurricane Center for more details.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.