50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Firefighters continue battling massive marsh fires

Credit: Diana Coleman Vinson
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREOLE, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Fire Department continues to work on extinguishing marsh fires near Trosclair Road.

Cameron Fire Chief Tim Dupont said the fire is contained south of Trosclair Road but crews are still fighting flames from north of Trosclair Road to West Creole Highway.

Marsh fires still burning in Creole
Marsh fires still burning in Creole(Cameron Fire Department)

12 firefighters with four fire trucks are on the scene, Dupont said.

No injuries have been reported.

Marsh fires still burning in Creole
Marsh fires still burning in Creole(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Memorial service held for Ben Terry
Remembering Ben Terry: Memorial and funeral service

Latest News

Firefighters continue battling massive marsh fires
Firefighters continue battling massive marsh fires
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday cancelled for EBR School System
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin join TD 6 in the Atlantic, still watching other tropical waves
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not much rain is ahead Monday afternoon as the fire danger increases