Firefighters continue battling massive marsh fires
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CREOLE, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Fire Department continues to work on extinguishing marsh fires near Trosclair Road.
Cameron Fire Chief Tim Dupont said the fire is contained south of Trosclair Road but crews are still fighting flames from north of Trosclair Road to West Creole Highway.
12 firefighters with four fire trucks are on the scene, Dupont said.
No injuries have been reported.
