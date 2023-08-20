Firefighters continue battling massive marsh fires

CREOLE, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Fire Department continues to work on extinguishing marsh fires near Trosclair Road.

Cameron Fire Chief Tim Dupont said the fire is contained south of Trosclair Road but crews are still fighting flames from north of Trosclair Road to West Creole Highway.

Marsh fires still burning in Creole (Cameron Fire Department)

12 firefighters with four fire trucks are on the scene, Dupont said.

No injuries have been reported.

Marsh fires still burning in Creole (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.