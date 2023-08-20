50/50 Thursdays
Allen Parish officials ask residents to conserve water

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Police Jury is asking residents to conserve water.

Police jury President Tony Hebert said water systems are starting to lose ground due to the current drought.

“We really need to start conserving water so please be mindful of water usage. If we lose our water we will be in a bind. Let’s do our part and conserve water,” Hebert said.

7NEWS’ latest First Alert Weather Forecast shows very little rain in the coming days, if any at all.

