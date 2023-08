BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A wildfire burning near mile marker 9 on Highway 112 has been contained, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Fire departments were called to the scene at approximately 2:40 p.m.

BPSO advises drivers to travel through the area with caution. Traffic has been reduced to one lane.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.