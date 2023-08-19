Ward Six issues warning to those violating state burn ban

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - With a statewide burn ban in effect due to current weather conditions, many would think distress calls to fire departments would be reduced, but the Ward Six Fire Department says that is far from true.

Ward Six Fire Chief Todd Parker said the mission of protecting lives and property within the district is the number one priority. However, citizens who still choose to burn will need to face consequences.

If Ward Six responds to a fire and it is determined the fire started from violating the burn ban, law enforcement will be notified to issue citations or summons for violating the emergency order, Parker said.

Chief Parker issued the following statement:

As the Fire Chief of Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One in Calcasieu Parish, I have the overall responsibility of protecting lives and property within the fire district.

I take this mission seriously to prevent the loss of lives and property from fire. Over the past 11 days, we have begged, pleaded, and issued press releases asking people not to burn. Fire Chiefs from the area appeared on live TV to relay the dangers with our weather and dry conditions. The newspapers have published articles on the burn ban, and social media has been utilized to make people aware.

After today, enough is enough!

I also have the responsibility of protecting the firefighters. Watching them drop to their knees in exhaustion from the oppressive heat after 15 or 20 minutes in full turnout gear is tough to witness. My duty is to protect them also. I do not want to have to knock on a door to inform a family that their firefighter is not coming home. Their lives are the most important equation in this message.

Starting immediately, if Ward 6 responds to a fire and it is determined the fire started from violating the Parish and State burn ban, we will immediately notify the appropriate law enforcement agency to issue citations or summons for violating the emergency burn ban order.

Citizens, please inform family, friends, and neighbors that from today, August 18, 2023, the burn ban will be strictly enforced within the Ward 6 Fire Protection District.

My duty is to the community and most of all, to the firefighters who are exhausted because people will not listen.

Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

