War hero and Lake Charles native honored

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A special ceremony honored a long-time Lake Charles resident and war hero.

“The only thing that would make it more perfect is if my father were here today and to accept these medals along with his fellow Marauders,” Linda Cunningham said.

Larry W. Stephenson was known as Dad, an accountant for more than 40 years in Lake Charles, and a war hero.

“I’m here to tell you that my dad was just like them,” Cunningham said. “All these guys were humble, grateful and they would tell you they were just doing their job.”

Stephenson was an infantryman in the Merrill’s Marauders, 5307th Composite Unit, a special operations jungle warfare unit in World War II.

The unit was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2020 for their bravery and service to their country after advocating led by Stephenson’s daughter, Linda Cunningham.

“With members of the Merrill’s Marauders Association and members of the Merrill’s Marauders Proud Descendants Association, and then we had lawyers and people of all walks of life write letters for the Congressional Gold Medal.”

On Friday, Stephenson’s family was presented a cast of that medal from Mayor Nic Hunter and Senator Bill Cassidy.

“Like the Marauders, we never gave up,” Cunningham said. “Mission accomplished.”

Cunningham later published a book called The Marauder and His Daughter including her father’s journal entries during his time in the war.

