Voters hear from Republican candidates for Governor at Iowa Straw Poll

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - At the Iowa Straw Poll on Aug. 19, voters got the chance to hear from the five Republican candidates who are looking to become Louisiana’s next governor.

Sharon Hewitt, Jeff Landry, Richard Nelson, John Schorder and Stephen Waguespack discussed issues they plan on addressing in the state and what separates them from their competition.

Those in attendance then cast their ballots in hopes of declaring a clear front-runner for this year’s governor race before election day in October.

“Today will give them the top five Republican candidates in one spot, they dont have to go to different events, it gets them excited, they get to see everyone and their platform,” Roby Dyer, Federation of Republican Women President said.

After counting the ballots, voters have selected Jeff Landry as the front-runner for this year’s governor race.

