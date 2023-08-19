Vernon Parish suffers from numerous wildfires

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The drought has affected Southwest Louisiana in a number of ways. The Vernon Parish Sherriff’s Office tells 7NEWS that there have been 52 different fires that have been investigated since the burn ban began on July 5.

Of the 52 investigated fires, sheriff Sam Craft tells us that the worst fires have been the fire in Evans and a fire that began due to an oil well exploding earlier this week near the same area.

“We are in an extreme drought, extreme high temperatures, I’ve never seen it this dry right here,” said Sheriff Craft.

The high temperatures cause any residual moisture to evaporate, and with little to no precipitation in the past month, no moisture can be returned to vegetation. Therefore, the smallest spark can result in a massive blaze.

“We had an oil well blow up this week, and burned approximately three hundred acres around that well before it could be put out,” Sheriff Craft said.

Though there haven’t been any lives or occupied homes lost in Vernon parish, the public should still remain on high alert.

“By large the public is really adhering to the burn policy, the bun ban, and so for that we are grateful.”

Citizens are reminded that it only takes one small incident to burn acres and acres of land.

“We are just trying to stress and restress to the public, please no burning at all. if somebody is responsible for a fire, they will be dealt with criminally.”

As a reminder, all of Louisiana is under a burn ban. officials say the burn ban applies to all private burning unless approved by a local fire department.

