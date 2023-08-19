Two-A-Days: Vinton Lions

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Vinton Lions have struggled the past few seasons finishing with a record of 1-8 last year, and their last playoff appearance was in 2018 but first-year Head Coach Tyler Lavergne knows their record doesn’t define his team.

“We’ve had a lot of positives come through even though our win-loss record doesn’t show it we’ve had a lot of positives as our kids come to work every day and work really hard,” Lavergne said. “There’s not a lot of them our numbers on the depth chart are not very high but those kids work extremely hard play both sides of the ball and never complain not once do they ever complain they understand what’s being asked of them and they try as hard as they can to give everything they got.”

The Lions graduated 6 seniors and have just 3 on the roster this season, they will have to depend on those players for some leadership on and off the field.

“I look to teach them more about their work ethic I like to bring people up I like to make sure everyone is in a good mood and good spirits I don’t like to see anybody upset I don’t like to see anybody not working hard everybody has potential and I want to try everybody reach that,” senior Linebacker Jordan Rogers said.

The Lions continue to improve with each day of practice and wide receiver Freddie Budwine believes this team has a lot of potential.

“My team, my offensive line is getting better and our run game is going to be open by the passing game and we don’t think we have weaknesses each day we come to work and we get better at it,” senior Wide Receiver Freddie Budwine said.

The Lions open up their season at home against Oakdale on Friday, Sept. 1st.

Vinton 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: vs. Oakdale

Friday, September 8th: vs. Merryville

Friday, September 15th: at Westlake

Friday, September 22nd: at Rosepine

Friday, September 29th: at Erath

Thursday, October 5th: vs. DeQuincy

Thursday, October 13th: vs. Notre Dame

Friday, October 20th: at Grand Lake

Friday, October 27th: at Welsh

Friday, November 3rd: at Lake Arthur

