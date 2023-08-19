50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tropical Depression Six forms in the Central Atlantic, it is NO threat to SWLA

By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tropical Depression Six formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon. As of the 4 P.M. advisory, it was located about 850 miles east of the Leeward Islands with winds of 35 mph.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Six is not expected to last long. It is already located in an environment of relatively high wind shear, which will only increase over the next couple days and shred the system. So this is not a threat to SWLA. If it manages to obtain tropical storm strength before then, the next name on the list is Emily.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and mostly dry weather is still ahead despite a tropical wave set to pass south
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No changes ahead this weekend as the fire risk and drought still hangs around
The hot, dry weather continues this weekend and so does the fire danger.
KPLC 7 News Nightcast - KPLC First Alert Forecast
The hot, dry weather only will continue this weekend as will the drought and fire danger.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast