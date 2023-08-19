Tropical Depression Six forms in the Central Atlantic, it is NO threat to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tropical Depression Six formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon. As of the 4 P.M. advisory, it was located about 850 miles east of the Leeward Islands with winds of 35 mph.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Six is not expected to last long. It is already located in an environment of relatively high wind shear, which will only increase over the next couple days and shred the system. So this is not a threat to SWLA. If it manages to obtain tropical storm strength before then, the next name on the list is Emily.

