SWLA Arrest Report - August 18, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 18, 2023.

Walter Terrell Collins, 41, Lake Charles: Proper display of temporary license plate; no vehicle insurance; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

John Paul Landry, 29, Sulphur: Parole violation.

Veronica Renee Hill, 24, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; hit and run driving; violations of stop signs and yield signs; child passenger restraint system; no vehicle insurance; five counts of out-of-state detainer.

Joshian Trichell Raymo, 62, Houston: Operating while intoxicated; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Garrique Andre Ned, 38, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.

Dylan Wade Youngblood, 30, Ragley: Aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments from a vehicle with the intent to harm; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments during the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Javante Lavar Bryant, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Evander Jamarlyles Lasalle, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Rae Turner, 39, Orange: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Nita Louise Hebert, 44, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

