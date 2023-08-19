McNeese football finishes final scrimmage of the offseason

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are now just a couple weeks out from the start of the college football season, and Friday night they held their final inner team scrimmage of the offseason.

On the night the defense came out and was aggressive making it difficult for the offense as they started a little slow through the first quarter of action. But as quarterback Nate Glantz came out for his second series, the offense started to find its footing as they would go on to score seven touchdowns on the night.

“The offense was moving the ball, making big plays, making contested catches, so I was very excited that our receivers are making some plays, Jon McCall in the two scrimmages has been lights out,” said head coach of the Cowboys Gary Goff. Both quarterbacks also had a really good scrimmage, they did some great things, and both made some critical errors here and there but again pressure-like situations get them ready for the teams they will play and I think we got two good players right there.”

It was another stat-packed day for receiver Jon McCall as the sophomore caught three touchdowns on the night, including a 80+ yard catch and run to put points on the board.

“Today we went out and started a little slow, so I had to get the offense started one of the plays I had a hitch and go, and I caught a touchdown and that seemed to help everything to move us in the right direction, and as a receiver room we want to be the best in FCS, so everybody has stepped up their game,” said McCall.

The Cowboys’ defense also produced some key turnovers late in the scrimmage as they picked up a fumble and interception in the final period of practice.

“Defensively we produced some big stops and some turnovers late in the scrimmage, which was a balanced scrimmage looking at it from both sides as a head coach and we just have to continue to play situational football, not having mistakes or mental busts in situations, but I like where we are at right now,” said Coach Goff.

The Cowboys are now just two weeks away from their season opener on September 2nd against Tarleton State.

