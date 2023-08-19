Lawmakers gather for ‘Legisgator’ Luncheon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The dust is still settling after the legislative session and the rare veto session that followed.

State legislators and congressional lawmakers attended the annual Legisgator Luncheon in Lake Charles.

Louisiana lawmakers from all over gathered for lunch at L’Auberge Casino to be honored.

There were multiple guest speakers, including U.S. senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.

They offered encouraging words and hope for the future.

As far as where Louisiana stands economically, Senator Cassidy said there are a lot of positive things happening right now.

“Very low unemployment, a lot of industrial activity, a lot of projects planned to build to the future, a lot of things that we have is going to be attractive even if people have not yet made their investment decision, so I’m very bullish on our state,” Cassidy said.

He also said there is room for improvement.

“We’ve got some issues that we have to address to make it even better and so as St. Paul says we’ve got to go from glory to even greater glory,” Cassidy said. “We’re doing well, we got to get a lot better.”

Kennedy also talked about some concerns he has for the state.

“Three issues: jobs, jobs, and jobs, and ill tell you why, a person without a job is not healthy, not happy, and not free,” Kennedy said.

At the closing of the luncheon, awards were given to some attendees, including State Senator Jeremy Stine who represents Calcasieu Parish. He won the legislator Rising Star Award.

“I’m pleasantly surprised. I’m excited to win the award. I wasn’t expecting that. I want to thank my constituents for entrusting me and honoring me with their vote. I’m looking forward to another 4 years in serving them,” Stine said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.