50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lawmakers gather for ‘Legisgator’ Luncheon

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The dust is still settling after the legislative session and the rare veto session that followed.

State legislators and congressional lawmakers attended the annual Legisgator Luncheon in Lake Charles.

Louisiana lawmakers from all over gathered for lunch at L’Auberge Casino to be honored.

There were multiple guest speakers, including U.S. senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.

They offered encouraging words and hope for the future.

As far as where Louisiana stands economically, Senator Cassidy said there are a lot of positive things happening right now.

“Very low unemployment, a lot of industrial activity, a lot of projects planned to build to the future, a lot of things that we have is going to be attractive even if people have not yet made their investment decision, so I’m very bullish on our state,” Cassidy said.

He also said there is room for improvement.

“We’ve got some issues that we have to address to make it even better and so as St. Paul says we’ve got to go from glory to even greater glory,” Cassidy said. “We’re doing well, we got to get a lot better.”

Kennedy also talked about some concerns he has for the state.

“Three issues: jobs, jobs, and jobs, and ill tell you why, a person without a job is not healthy, not happy, and not free,” Kennedy said.

At the closing of the luncheon, awards were given to some attendees, including State Senator Jeremy Stine who represents Calcasieu Parish. He won the legislator Rising Star Award.

“I’m pleasantly surprised. I’m excited to win the award. I wasn’t expecting that. I want to thank my constituents for entrusting me and honoring me with their vote. I’m looking forward to another 4 years in serving them,” Stine said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
Touchdown Live
Health Headlines: Bariatric surgery and cancer prevention
Health Headlines: Bariatric surgery and cancer prevention
Health Headlines: Bariatric surgery and cancer prevention
Health Headlines: Bariatric surgery and cancer prevention
Lawmakers gather for ‘Legisgator’ Luncheon
Lawmakers gather for ‘Legisgator’ Luncheon