50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kids play with cats and practice their reading at Hobo Hotel for Cats

By Devon Distefano
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library teamed up with Hobo Hotel for a day full of reading and cats.

Kids had the chance to play with kittens and pick up a book and practice their reading skills to their furry friends.

Amber Zeuniga with Calcasieu Parish Library said this event is a great way to encourage people to read and have fun while doing it.

“Sometimes people can’t always make it to the library or they think that the library is just books or just things and when you have it in a separate setting, especially in a fun setting where there’s cats running around everywhere it kind of opens up a new venue of ‘oh we can do these things’,” Amber Zeuniga with the library’s outreach team said.

For upcoming events with the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Voters hear from Republican candidates for Governor at Iowa Straw Poll
Voters hear from Republican candidates for Governor at Iowa Straw Poll
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Newly formed Tropical Depression Six not a threat to SWLA, watching other tropical waves
Families get up close in personal with critters at exotic insect exhibit
Families get up close in personal with critters at exotic insect exhibit
Families get up close in personal with critters at exotic insect exhibit
Families get up close and personal with critters at exotic insect exhibit