Kids play with cats and practice their reading at Hobo Hotel for Cats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library teamed up with Hobo Hotel for a day full of reading and cats.

Kids had the chance to play with kittens and pick up a book and practice their reading skills to their furry friends.

Amber Zeuniga with Calcasieu Parish Library said this event is a great way to encourage people to read and have fun while doing it.

“Sometimes people can’t always make it to the library or they think that the library is just books or just things and when you have it in a separate setting, especially in a fun setting where there’s cats running around everywhere it kind of opens up a new venue of ‘oh we can do these things’,” Amber Zeuniga with the library’s outreach team said.

