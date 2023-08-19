FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and mostly dry weather is still ahead despite a tropical wave set to pass south

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday will only continue the hot and dry theme from the past few weeks. Upper-level high pressure will continue to control the pattern, meaning another hot day is ahead. Temperatures will again reach the upper 90′s to low/mid 100′s, with heat indices in the 100-110 degree range. Precautions will be needed against the high temperatures, since those numbers actually could be even just a tough above what we saw Saturday. And please be very careful with outdoor activities. Refrain from burning activities as without rain around, the fire danger will still be present.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By Monday, a tropical wave will enter the Gulf and arrive south of our area. Unfortunately, indications are right now that the better moisture will end up south of the area as well. While a couple showers and storms may track along or south of I-10, we won’t see enough to really put a dent in the drought. What we will see is an increase in winds by Monday as the disturbance passes by, with gusts over 20 mph possible by the late afternoon. This means the fire danger will not only continue to be present, but it could increase as well.

The lack of rain over the past few weeks has really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drops and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. If that’s not enough, the drought itself continues to worsen with much of SWLA now in an Extreme Drought (level 3/4) which will only worsen as long as we remain rain-free. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

After the wave moves into Texas, the upper-level high pressure system will still be going strong and may even drift a little closer to this area. So more very hot and generally dry weather will continue. In fact, if it comes as close as some models suggest, that may provide some of the hottest temperatures by of the summer by Wednesday as pretty much all areas away from the Gulf shoreline would reach triple digits for highs. This will be something we watch closely this week.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Six formed in the Central Atlantic on Saturday from one of the many waves we were watching. It is expected to be short-lived and dissipate in a couple days. Elsewhere we still have many waves to watch, but nothing that is concerning for us in SWLA at this time. The wave in the Gulf could develop shortly before landfall in Texas on Tuesday, but that would not pose many direct impacts to SWLA. We’ll continue to keep you updated if anything changes. The next name on the list if anything obtains tropical storm strength is Emily.

