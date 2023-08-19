50/50 Thursdays
Families get up close in personal with critters at exotic insect exhibit

By Devon Distefano
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles hosted an insect encounter event at Tuten Park in Lake Charles.

Families had the chance to get up close and personal with various insects by getting to touch them and learn what makes each one so unique.

Shari Matt said she wanted to give her grandkids the opportunity to have fun and learn something new.

“I’m here with all three of my grandsons, we have one that particularly likes the reptiles, the bugs, and all that so we thought he could get up close and personal with them,” Matt said. “I’m a big nature lover and we do a lot of hiking and stuff and I like for my grandsons to see what’s actually out there.”

For this event, the city teamed up with School House Safari located in Lafayette. For more information, CLICK HERE.

