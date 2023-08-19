DeRidder wildfire contained, officials asking residents to take burn ban seriously

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Fire District four was the first to respond to a wildfire on Planer Mill Road Thursday.

The fire quickly got out of control, burning more than 100 acres of woodlands.

“The fire appears to have started from a discarded cigarette on the side of the road, the conditions yesterday were so dry and so windy, we’re in a severe drought condition and the fuel has no moisture in it so it ignites almost instantaneously,” Beauregard District 4 Fire Chief Eric Stracener said.

The Louisiana Department of Forestry and other agencies worked to prevent even further disaster.

“There’s going to be some hot spots inside the burned area. We have some stumps and trees that are still smoldering, but they are well inside the black area. We have some small smoldering fires right up against the fire line but they’re being monitored,” Stracener said.

Deridder Fire Chief Ken Harlow pleaded for people to take the burn ban seriously.

“Fires are becoming a major issue and we are very concerned with the fires that are happening and the dry conditions. Also be aware we are enforcing the burn ban with strict compliance,” Deridder Fire Chief Ken Harlow said.

In these extremely dry conditions, it takes just one second for things to go from bad to worse.

“Fires that you normally have no problem controlling get out of control instantly in this type of condition. Be mindful of discarded cigarette butts, be mindful of things that throw off sparks,” Stracener said.

The City of DeRidder is issuing a citation to anyone who violates the burn ban.

