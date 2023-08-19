Cattle farmers and their animals experiencing troubles due to extreme heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the summer heat continues, we are all feeling the effects in different ways. We humans aren’t the only ones trying to beat the heat, farmers around Southwest Louisiana are taking extra precautions for their animals.

“The extended period of time with temperatures as hot as it’s been, it does add stress to the cows. They are looking for shade more hours out of the day than there usually are,” Lake Charles cattle farmer Ryan Danos said.

Cattle graze during the cool hours of the day, and with temperatures soaring earlier and earlier, cows have less time to graze.

Danos said his cattle have spent so much time under the trees that there is very little grass left.

“Cattle in Southwest Louisiana are the, their breed is tolerant to heat to an extent, but when you get to extreme temperatures like this, for an extended period of time, it does still take a toll, no matter how good their genetics are,” Danos said.

Danos tells 7NEWS a mature cow should drink anywhere from 15 to 20 gallons of water a day. High temps bring greater risk for evaporation, meaning farmers will spend much more time and money making sure cows don’t dehydrate.

“We’re fortunate, we have enough room to move our cattle around, but smaller producers who maybe have less land, are already starting to have to feed hay, and there’s already going to be a shortage in hay this year, so that will really take an effect,” Danos said.

Danos said though they aren’t feeling the financial effects just yet, as the season continues, more hay than usual will need to be purchased.

Farmers around the area are urged to pay extra attention to their animals during this record-breaking heat.

