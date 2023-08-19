CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Fire Department is responding to multiple marsh fires in Creole.

Two marsh fires are burning on Trosclair Road, one to the north and one to the south, according to Cameron Fire Chief Tim Dupont.

Trosclair Road is currently blocked off to vehicle traffic, Dupont said.

12 firefighters with four fire trucks are on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

7NEWS is picking up the fire on the Stormvision Radar.

Cameron Fire Department responding to multiple marsh fires (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.