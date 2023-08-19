50/50 Thursdays
Cameron Fire Department responding to multiple marsh fires

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Fire Department is responding to multiple marsh fires in Creole.

Two marsh fires are burning on Trosclair Road, one to the north and one to the south, according to Cameron Fire Chief Tim Dupont.

Trosclair Road is currently blocked off to vehicle traffic, Dupont said.

12 firefighters with four fire trucks are on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

7NEWS is picking up the fire on the Stormvision Radar.

