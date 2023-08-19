50/50 Thursdays
Allen Parish Water District 2 calls for emergency water conservation

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The drought and wildfires have the Southwest Allen Parish Water District Two in Kinder calling for emergency water conservation.

Officials said the water supply is running low and the district is struggling to keep up with demand from firefighters.

They said if water pressure gets too low, it will be impossible to suppress fires.

