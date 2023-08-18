West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital celebrates 70th anniversary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital celebrated its 70th anniversary serving the community.

A reception to commemorate the anniversary was held in Sulphur on Aug. 17.

The hospital was established on Aug. 19, 1953, to meet the needs of a fast-growing community on the west side of the river.

Well, it’s really a privilege and an honor to serve the people and this hospital belongs to our community and that’s why it is so very important for all of our team members and our physicians and other nurse practitioners and CRNA’s and other providers to be here,” Janie Fruge, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital CEO said. “Not only to make sure that we take care of our healthcare needs of the community but also to make sure that we help our community be as well as they possibly can.”

The hospital tells us they have secured funds to further expand and improve the infrastructure of the hospital.

