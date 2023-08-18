Two-A-Days: Lake Arthur Tigers

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - 2022 was a stepping stone year for the Lake Arthur Tigers as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2019, but in 2023, the Tigers are hoping to build on their 2022 season, and win their first playoff game since 2017.

Lake Arthur Head Coach Tarius Davis believes the Tigers can do just that in 2023, thanks in part to the fact that they enter the 2023 season with playoff experience, which they didn’t have last year.

“I think they realize they had a great opportunity, and when you get in the playoffs you’ve got to take advantage of those, and last year we didn’t. We’ve got a small senior class, but those guys that came back, they were there last year, and they’re eager to get back and hopefully win a game to start advancing in the playoffs,” said Davis. The younger guys, we played a lot of young guys last year so you can’t put a value on how important that’s going to be because a lot of those guys are going to get a lot of the playing time.”

If the Tigers are going to take advantage of their opportunities this season and beyond, they need to make improvements, and senior running back Kenyon Boese knows that.

“We just have to work better as a team, we need to play four quarters, not two because we used to play badly in the first half then come out in the second half and try to come back and win, and football doesn’t work like that,” said Boese. “The guys, we loved it (the playoffs) it was a good atmosphere, and it was a good game. We fell short but we had never played in that type of condition before, but we’re ready to go back and we’re going to win it this time.”

Lake Arthur isn’t lacking confidence entering the 2023 season, the Tigers know they have what it takes to compete, they just have to make the most of every opportunity that comes their way, and quarterback Ray Levi, who is one of just three seniors for the Tigers in 2023, feels as though they can make a run in 2023.

“I feel like we can go back to the playoffs and we can go farther than we did last year, we’ve just got to play harder and stop going through the motions and just put in the extra work to go farther,” said Levi.

Lake Arthur 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: vs. Basile

Friday, September 8th: vs. Mamou

Friday, September 15th: at Jeanerette

Friday, September 22nd: at Delcambre

Friday, September 29th: vs. Pickering

Friday, October 6th: at Notre Dame

Friday, October 13th: vs. Grand Lake

Friday, October 20th: at Welsh

Friday, October 27th: at DeQuincy

Friday, November 3rd: vs. Vinton

