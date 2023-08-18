Two-A-Days: Grand Lake Hornets

GRAND LAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Hornets haven’t lost more than three games in any of the past three seasons, and to head coach of the Hornets Jeff Wainwright, that success can be attributed to the toughness that has been instilled over the years.

“We have to be tough, we have to have linemen that want to be the center part of our program and that’s where we start everything on the offense and defensive lines you have to be tough to be successful, it’s not for every community, but this community is pretty tough and these boys match their style of play and you know I’m excited about it,” said Coach Wainwright. “I like where we’re at right now and right now we’re healthy and we’re excited, we just kind of need to wait and see how the chips are going to fall and what adjustments we have to make.”

This year Grand Lake’s team has a group of seniors that has been a part of one of the winningest spans in program history, and that has motivated the group to be ready to perform well in this season’s biggest situations.

“We’ve all started since our sophomore year, so we’ve got that experience and we’ve played with some of the best guys that have ever played in this program which has helped us learn a lot over these past couple of years,” said senior quarterback Kaden Taylor. “It’s fun to be able to have the last ride with these guys, we’ve all been playing together since we were in middle school, so it’s really exciting to finally end my career with these guys.”

“No matter what happens in the game, you know if we play good, we take it and move on to the next game if we mess up on some things, we just look forward and look to fix it, we don’t hold on to anything that negative that happens,” said senior Ian Vigo.

Grand Lake 2023 Schedule:

Thursday, August 31st: vs. Hamilton Christian

Friday, September 8: at Westminster Academy

Thursday, September 14th: vs. Pickering

Friday, September 22nd: at Oakdale

Thursday, September 28th: vs. East Beauregard

Thursday, October 5th: at Welsh

Friday, October 13th: at Lake Arthur

Friday, October 20th: vs. Vinton

Friday, October 27th: at Notre Dame

Thursday, November 2rd: vs. DeQuincy

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.