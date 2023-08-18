Two-A-Days: DeQuincy Tigers

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Tigers battled with a number of injuries last season and finished with a record of 2-8 but with new Head Coach Tate Woodard at the helm they’re hopeful they can turn things around.

“Our guys have really worked hard on the changes we implemented in our program we’ve been focusing on physicality, physical and mental toughness we got beat up a lot physically last year and the guys know that and they know what it takes to change it, Woodard said. “They’ve really taken all these changes we’ve implemented in stride and it’s been really fun to watch this group grow through summer workouts and fall camp.”

Two-way player Quentin Pharris missed the majority of last season due to a broken ankle but he’s poised for a bounce-back year and is ready to be the leader this team needs.

“I”m big on being a big leader you know I try to set an example to the younger guys and everybody around me because if you’re not giving your all they’re not going to give their all because you’re their leader I try to go as hard as I can every day and prove a point to them so they do the same, senior wide receiver and safety. Quentin Pharris said.

The Tigers have high aspirations but one thing still remains on their mind and that’s winning football games.

“I want to get all district maybe all state and I’m ready to win that’s it,” senior defensive and tight end Dacorius Griffin.

The Tigers play their first game of the season on the road against Westlake on August 31st.

DeQuincy 2023 Schedule:

Thursday, August 31st : at Westlake

Friday, September 8th: vs. Loreauville

Friday, September 15th: at South Beauregard

Thursday, September 21st: at St. Mary

Thursday, September 28th: vs. Rosepine

Thursday, October 5th: at Vinton

Friday, October 13th: vs. Welsh

Friday, October 20th: at Notre Dame

Friday, October 27th: vs Lake Arthur

Thursday, November 2nd: at Grand Lake

